Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

