Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 428.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $349.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.14 and a 200 day moving average of $319.22. The company has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

