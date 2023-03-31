Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

