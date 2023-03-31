Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

