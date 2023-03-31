Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

