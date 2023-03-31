Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $163.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.