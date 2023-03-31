Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in TriMas by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriMas Price Performance

TRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TRS opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.