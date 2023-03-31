JB Capital LLC Acquires 127 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 31,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

