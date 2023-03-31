JB Capital LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,143,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $194.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

