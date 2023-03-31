JB Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,194,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

ECL opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

