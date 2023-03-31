JB Capital LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

