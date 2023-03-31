JB Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

