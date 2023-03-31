JB Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

