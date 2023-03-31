JB Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

JB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,953 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Czech National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

GIS stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.