JB Capital LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

ROP stock opened at $438.19 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

