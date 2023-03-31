JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048,501 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

