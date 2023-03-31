JB Capital LLC Sells 75,726 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,726 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 10.2% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned 0.55% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $103,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

