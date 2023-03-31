JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $208.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $541.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

