Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €96.90 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.90 ($104.19) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €66.60 ($71.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($41.65) and a 1-year high of €66.64 ($71.66).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.