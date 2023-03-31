JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.