Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $280.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

