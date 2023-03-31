Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

PDBC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

