Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FXA opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $75.88.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.