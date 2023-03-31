Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $632.47 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $607.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

