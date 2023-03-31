Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

XSD opened at $205.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $220.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.14.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

