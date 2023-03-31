Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.