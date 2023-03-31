Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 336 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

