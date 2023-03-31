Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 108.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 95.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $97.44 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

