JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $248.95 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

