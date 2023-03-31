John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Down 4.4%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27. 93,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 65,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
