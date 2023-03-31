John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Down 4.4%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27. 93,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 65,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.