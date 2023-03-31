Jona S. Raasch Sells 10,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
National Research Stock Performance
NRC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60.
National Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
About National Research
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Research (NRC)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.