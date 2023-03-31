Jona S. Raasch Sells 10,000 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

National Research Stock Performance

NRC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Research by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of National Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

