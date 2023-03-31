Joystick (JOY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $618.96

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $618.96 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00201771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,443.98 or 1.00015276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05947684 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,467.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

