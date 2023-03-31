JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

