JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($2.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 238.56 ($2.93).

Barclays Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 145.68 ($1.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.16, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.44). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Barclays

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 2,258.06%.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £9,766.62 ($11,999.78). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

