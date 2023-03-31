JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target to GBX 250

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 224.10 ($2.75) on Monday. International Distributions Services has a one year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 363.90 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

