JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

