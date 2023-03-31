JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

JPM stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,383,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,679. The stock has a market cap of $383.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

