Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Cut by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.