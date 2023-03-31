Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in March

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $207.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46. Kardex has a 1-year low of $139.88 and a 1-year high of $246.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kardex from CHF 205 to CHF 200 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

About Kardex

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

