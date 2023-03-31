Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 90.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $567.20 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,631,598,879 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,620,915,689.704433. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03161789 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33,922,547.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

