Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Market Perform

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

