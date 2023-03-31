Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 963.5 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

KIKOF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura raised Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

