Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.34).

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 258 ($3.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.39, a P/E/G ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 294.80 ($3.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,217.39%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

