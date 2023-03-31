Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 412,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,679. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

