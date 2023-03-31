Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,029 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $937.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

