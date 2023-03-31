Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of KBX traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €61.46 ($66.09). The stock had a trading volume of 191,276 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.40. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 12-month high of €74.40 ($80.00).

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

