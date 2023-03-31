Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KOS opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

