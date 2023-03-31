Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Shares of Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 16156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

