KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $590.00

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €590.00 ($634.41) and last traded at €568.00 ($610.75), with a volume of 95 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €564.00 ($606.45).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €484.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €427.23. The company has a market cap of $503.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

