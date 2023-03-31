Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in March

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,634,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,434,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $7.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,704. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KUASF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.